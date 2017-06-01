The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Rueben Judd “R.J.” Alden

by Leave a Comment

Rueben Judd “R.J.” Alden, 61, Salina, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017. He was born June 14, 1955 to Keith Alden and Eileen (Ludden) Siek, in Herington.

Rueben worked as a tire technician at Royal Tire for many years. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, collecting rocks and minerals, and spending time outdoors. Recently he took up wildlife photography.

He is survived by: his wife of 38 years, Lovetta (Andrews); children, Howard Alden and Cassandra Crook both of Salina; grandchildren, Levi, Christopher, Rueben, Madileya, K.J., and Charles; brother, Gary Alden; and brother-in-law, Glenn Womochil.

Rueben was preceded in death by: his parents; step-parents, Kenneth Siek and Sherry Alden; and sister, Carla Womochil.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Delavan Cemetery, near Herington.

Memorials to the Salina Animal Shelter.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *