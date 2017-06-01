Rueben Judd “R.J.” Alden, 61, Salina, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017. He was born June 14, 1955 to Keith Alden and Eileen (Ludden) Siek, in Herington.

Rueben worked as a tire technician at Royal Tire for many years. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, collecting rocks and minerals, and spending time outdoors. Recently he took up wildlife photography.

He is survived by: his wife of 38 years, Lovetta (Andrews); children, Howard Alden and Cassandra Crook both of Salina; grandchildren, Levi, Christopher, Rueben, Madileya, K.J., and Charles; brother, Gary Alden; and brother-in-law, Glenn Womochil.

Rueben was preceded in death by: his parents; step-parents, Kenneth Siek and Sherry Alden; and sister, Carla Womochil.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Delavan Cemetery, near Herington.

Memorials to the Salina Animal Shelter.