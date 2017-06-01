Robert “Bob” L. Harper, 89, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at his home. He was born March 19, 1928, in Kingman, KS to Robert L. and Isabel Harper, SR. He married Glenda Boyd Dunn, January 14, 1981.

He was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy, serving most of his time on the USS Fargo, in the Mediterranean. He was a Life member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion. He spent most of his life farming in Brewster, before retiring in Salina, where he enjoyed selling antiques, going to flea markets and garage sales.

He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Glenda Harper, Salina; daughter, Mary Kay (Harper) Bowman (Dave), Brewster; step-son, Lee Dunn (Norma), Omaha, NE; sister, Lynn Barnes (Allen), Kingman; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Janeane (Hutton) Harper; sister, Ann Harper; step-son, Earl Dunn; and grandson, Ryann Dunn.

No services are planned at this time but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be given to Kindred Hospice of McPherson or Saline County EMS of Salina, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, KS, 67401.