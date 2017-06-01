Public Library to hold reception for local artist

The Salina Public Library will hold a reception for local artist James Yong Kerby from 4 to 5:30 p.m. this Friday. Kerby’s show, Spirit Possession, will be in Gallery 708 at the Salina Public Library.

“Kerby’s show Spirit Possession is inspired by the Korean concept of Shinbyeong, meaning to lose one’s self to the possession of a Mudang or shaman. The darkly lit performance photos document personal performances by James Kerby. His photographic works are dark, printed on heavy canvas and provocatively titled. Spirit Possession is on display in the gallery through June 16, 2017.”