DATELINE: Sterling

NAME: Marlyn J. Wray

AGE: 82 yrs

DATE OF DEATH: June 1, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Hospital District #1 Rice County, Lyons

DATE OF BIRTH: September 14, 1934

PLACE OF BIRTH: rural Geneseo, Kansas

PARENTS: Floyd & Madge Rush Pflughoft

RESIDENCE: lifetime Rice County resident

OCCUPATION: Owner/Operator of the former Wray’s Grocery in Sterling and worked

at various Sterling businesses

EDUCATION: Graduated Sterling High School

MEMBERSHIPS: attended the United Methodist Church, Sterling

DATE OF MARRIAGE: February 8, 1953

PLACE OF MARRIAGE: Sterling

SPOUSE: Jack A. Wray

SPOUSE DECEASED DATE: July 25, 2012

SURVIVORS: son, Dennis & Sherry Wray, Lyons; daughter, Cheryl & Jeff Tinkler, Salina;

Sister, Faira Buckman, Sterling; 5 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents; Brother, Darrell Pflughoft

SERVICES: 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling

OFFICIATING: Rev. Glenn Chambers

BURIAL: Sterling Community Cemetery

VISITATION: 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Monday, June 5, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

MEMORIAL: United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.