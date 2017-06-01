KBI: Kansas sheriff’s deputy jailed for battery and child endangerment

POLK COUNTY, IOWA – An investigation by agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) led to Thursday’s arrest of a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy.

The sheriff’s deputy, David Schmitt, age 30, from Meriden, Kansas, was arrested at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 1 in Polk County, Iowa, according to a media release.

Schmitt was arrested for alleged offenses including: aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, two counts of aggravated endangering a child, two counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, and two counts of aggravated assault.

The suspected crimes are related to an April 13, 2016 domestic violence incident, and other alleged conduct while Schmitt was released on bond following his initial arrest on April 15, 2016. Schmitt was not formally charged after his initial arrest for domestic battery, and since then has remained on administrative leave from the Sheriff’s Office.

Following his arrest Thursday, Schmitt was booked into the Polk County Jail where he awaits extradition to Kansas.