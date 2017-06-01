The Salina Post

Kansas teen hospitalized with critical injuries after shooting

Police on the scene of Wednesday night’s shooting -photo courtesy WIBW TV

SHAWNEE COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities are investigating shooting involving a teenage victim.

Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a Topeka hospital to meet with a shooting victim who had arrived by private vehicle, according to a media release.

Police met with the male victim who was reported in critical condition with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were able to locate a crime scene in the 700 Block of SW 16th in Topeka.

No arrests have been made and no additional details were available early Thursday.

