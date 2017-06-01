Kansas Guidebook for Explorers 2 presentation tonight

Marci Penner and WenDee Rowe will share pictures and tell stories about things to see and do around Kansas during a presentation at the Smoky Hill Museum today. The presentation is part of the Kansas Guidebook for Explorers 2. Penner and Rowe will be on hand to sign copies of the book following the presentation.

“From the giant grasshopper in Goodland to Pelican Pete’s sno cone stand in Junction City, you’ll be amazed at what Kansas has to offer: low-water bridges, rocks and bowling balls on fence posts, touching memorials, beautiful ruins and fun food options whichever way you turn,” a Smoky Hill Museum press release stated.

Both Penner and Rowe work for the Kansas Sampler Foundation. Penner is the executive director and Rowe works as the assistant director. The presentation will be at the Smoky Hill Museum from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. tonight.