Kansas Game Warden rescues man, service dog during storm

MIAMI COUNTY – Authorities are recognizing the quick work of a Kansas Game Warden on Wednesday after a rescue during a severe thunderstorm.

As a strong storm with high winds and golf ball size hail rolled through Kansas and a man and his service dog camping at Miami County State Fishing Lake were left without shelter when the tent was destroyed, according to a social media report.

Kansas Game Warden Jaron Cox responded to the emergency. He drove around downed trees and through flooded areas to reach the man and his service dog.

The man and his dog suffered only minor injuries.