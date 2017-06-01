Kansas Game Warden rescues man, service dog during storm

MIAMI COUNTY – Authorities are recognizing the quick work of a Kansas Game Warden on Wednesday after a rescue during a severe thunderstorm.
As a strong storm with high winds and golf ball size hail rolled through Kansas and a man and his service dog camping at Miami County State Fishing Lake were left without shelter when the tent was destroyed, according to a social media report.
Kansas Game Warden Jaron Cox responded to the emergency. He drove around downed trees and through flooded areas to reach the man and his service dog.
Leave a Reply