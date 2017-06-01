The Salina Post

Kan. man sentenced for death of 23-month-old daughter

Williams-photo KDOC

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was been sentenced to 28 years and six months in prison in the death of his 23-month-old daughter.

KSNW-TV  reports that 31-year-old Michael Williams was sentenced Thursday for first-degree murder and child abuse.

His daughter, Princess Teyonia Williams, died in September 2015. She was left with her father while her mother worked. The police affidavit says the girl suffered massive internal injuries, including a skull and rib fractures.

Williams was convicted of forgery in 2008, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

