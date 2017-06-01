Forecast through Saturday; chance of showers

Periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms will persist through Saturday night, with slightly warmer than normal temperatures in the 80s. Widespread or organized severe storms are unlikely, although pockets of heavy rainfall and flooding are possible.
