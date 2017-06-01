Fletcher files for School Board

Jim Fletcher announced this week that he has filed for a seat on the USD 305 School Board for the upcoming election. Fletcher graduated from Salina South High School before starting a career in law enforcement that spanned more than two decades. He is currently a district manager for Aflac Insurance.

According to Fletcher, there wasn’t one issue that inspired him to file, but a willingness to support the students that help support the community during a time of change. “The schools set the groundwork for kids, starting out, and what they turn into as adults. I think it is important that we have good leadership to help lead the superintendent, who obviously leads the rest of the organization.”

Fletcher complimented the school district on their past work, saying that they have met the needs of the students, staff and teachers but said he wants to ensure that continues going forward.

One issue Fletcher commented on was the need to prepare students to function outside of the school system.

“It is preparing kids with the basic skills,” Fletcher said. “Some of those kids will go onto college after high school but I think the biggest thing the public ED system needs to be focused on is making sure they can function and be a productive member of the community when they come out; go out and get a job and have the skills to maintain whatever that job is.”

The 42-year-old Salina native worked for the Geary County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked with youth as a DARE Officer. Fletcher took a job as an insurance agent in 2012 after his wife lost a six-year battle with cancer.

Fletcher was involved with the Counsel of Education while his children attended Catholic School. They have since entered the Salina public school system. They live across the street from his boyhood home, “I have traveled a long way but have not gone far,” Fletcher said.