Beverly Rose “Bev” Oberly, 88, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 12:20 a.m., Thursday, June 1st, 2017 peacefully, at McPherson Hospital .

Bev was born in Akron, on November 3, 1928, a daughter of Reva Mae (Waxler) and Paul Sylvan Beaupry.

Bev attended the Findlay grade schools and graduated from Findlay High School, Findlay, Ohio. Through the years for her occupations and continuing education, she attended Ohio Northern, Ada, Ohio and Ohio University, Athens, Ohio, Kansas University, Lawrence, Kansas, Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, Kansas, Emporia State Teachers College, Emporia, Kansas and Wichita State University, Wichita, Kansas.

She was a member of First Mennonite Church McPherson, Kansas.

Bev was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. She also worked for the United Cerebral Palsy Development as a Director and Teacher and was the head Librarian for the McPherson Public Library. Bev was a member of Business and Professional Women’s organization, Soroptimist Club, and a former P.E.O. member. Bev enjoyed working with children, being a Foster Family for 42 children, reading, quilting and spending time with her family.

Beverly Rose Beaupry was united in marriage to Richard Wayne Oberly, Sr. on May 11, 1945 at Findlay, Ohio. Richard died on December 18, 2003.

She is survived by her children, Richard “Dick” W. Oberly, Jr., of McPherson, Kansas, Sherri Sinders, of McPherson, Kansas, and Amber Stucky and her husband Gary, of McPherson, Kansas; her sister, Carol Kekes and her husband Ronald, of Toledo, Ohio; her 9 grandchildren, Stacy Peloso, Melody McFarren (Donald), Troy Oberly, Mathew Oberly (Jill), Kara Thompson (Ben), Jessica Taylor (Kevin), Kyle Hundey (Andrea), Tanis Yoakum (Jason), Broque Stucky (Angie); her 24-great-grandchildren; her 1 great-great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Reva Mae Beaupry; loving parents, Orpha and Donald Bowersock; husband Richard Wayne Oberly, Sr., an infant daughter, Melody Oberly; son-in-law’s, John Hundley and Marcus Sinders; a granddaughter, Shannon Sullivan; a grandson-in-law, Christopher Peloso; and her sisters, Betty Jones, Margaret Spoores, Avanelle Davis, and Darlene Oliver.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2017 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.

The funeral service will be held at the First Mennonite Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5th, 2017 with Pastor Randy Smith officiating.

The final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Mennonite Church of McPherson or the Cancer Center of Kansas and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.