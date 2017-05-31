Woman will forfeit $2M for selling designer drugs from Kansas

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Texas woman was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison for selling designer drugs manufactured in Kansas, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

She was ordered to forfeit $2 million in proceeds from the crime.

Michelle Reulet, 37, Montgomery, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Reulet and co-defendant Michael Myers owned a business in the Houston area called Bully Wholesale. They sold products that were purchased from co-defendants Tracy Picanso and Roy Ehrett in Olathe, Kan.

The products Reulet’s company sold designer drugs marketed under names such as Pump It, Head trip, Black Arts and Grave Digger. In her plea, Reulet admitted she knew buyers consumed her products to get high, despite labels making false claims that the products were safe and were not intended for human consumption. The products were marketed as incense, potpourri and shoe deodorizer. Their labels did not warn of possible harmful effects.

Reulet’s business had gross sales of more than $2 million.