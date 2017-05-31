Hillsboro – Wade Smith, 56, died May 30, 2017 at Hillsboro Community Hospital. He was born August 29, 1960 to Kenneth and Irene (Harper) Smith in Salina. Survivors include: companion, Mary Klenda of Hillsboro; daughter, Brianna Smith of Overland Park, Kansas; 5 brothers; 7 sisters; 1 grandchild. Private family services. Memorials to Salem Home in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com