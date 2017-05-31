The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Wade Smith

by Leave a Comment

Hillsboro – Wade Smith, 56, died May 30, 2017 at Hillsboro Community Hospital.  He was born August 29, 1960 to Kenneth and Irene (Harper) Smith in Salina.  Survivors include: companion, Mary Klenda of Hillsboro; daughter, Brianna Smith of Overland Park, Kansas; 5 brothers; 7 sisters; 1 grandchild.  Private family services.  Memorials to Salem Home in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063.  Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *