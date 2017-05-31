Suspect jailed for Kansas apartment arson fire

TOPEKA, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an alleged arson a Kansas apartment building.

Just before 4p.m. Tuesday, the Topeka Fire Department Responded to a structure fire located at 618 SW 8th Avenue in Topeka, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered smoke coming from apartment 3 of the two-story wood framed multi family dwelling.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin. Firefighters performed a search of the apartment of fire origin and confirmed all occupants were out. No injuries were reported at this incident. Preliminary investigation indicates the fire cause to be intentionally set.

With the assistance of the Topeka Police Department, Investigators were able to identify a suspect related to this incident. 50-year-old Donald R. Davis was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated arson.

Estimated dollar loss – $2,000.00 (Two Thousand Dollars); $1,000.00 (One Thousand Eight Hundred Dollars) structural loss and $200.00 (Two Hundred Dollars) contents loss.