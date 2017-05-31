Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest is over

(SALINA 06-17) Salina Arts & Humanities announces that the winner of the 2017 Festival Medallion Quest is Eric Carlson of Salina. Carlson found the Medallion at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

The Medallion was found off of east Cloud Street in the River Woods Nature Trail, Salina’s newest park. The medallion was lying on

the ground at the base of a large oak tree. The long, rectangular Medallion was crafted from cast resin, painted to look like a piece of mossy tree

bark.

A native of Salina, Carlson, age 27, attended grade school and high school in Bennington. He currently is an accountant with Long & Associates PA in Salina. Carlson searched for the Medallion on his own, but sometimes looks with his friends, and has “Quested” for the past four or so years. He is the 10th winner of the Festival Medallion Quest.

Started in 2009 by the Smoky Hill River Festival in partnership with Craig and Brenda King of King Industries, Inc., the Festival Medallion Quest’s goal is to foster creativity and connectivity in a way that reflects the spirit of the River Festival. The 2017 Quest lasted for six days, three more than the three days it took Patrick Ahern to find the manhole cover cap-shaped Medallion in 2016, located just onto a local access road directly across the street from Thomas Park in north Salina.

“On Wednesday, I saw the last two clues posted at 5:30 tonight, and had a very good idea of where to look,” says Carlson. “When I got there, I saw the bark on the ground through the trees and thought I’d look it over. At first, I didn’t believe it was the real thing, but it was, when I picked it up and looked it over.”

To view the full set of Festival Medallion Quest clues, go to riverfestival.com/festivalquest.cfm. Carlson receives a prize package of $2,000 in cash, as well as $2,000 in gift certificates to be used specifically for shopping at the Festival’s upcoming Fine Art and Four Rivers Craft Show. King Industries is the sponsor of the Festival Medallion Quest prize package.

Other prizes include four Festival admission buttons, a complimentary on-grounds Festival parking pass, an invitation for four to the new Thursday-evening PREMIERE party, four Festival T-shirts, Festival entertainer CDs and other event memorabilia.