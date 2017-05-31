The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Sheriff asks for help to locate reported stolen Kan. truck, equipment

by Leave a Comment

Not the actual items but have similar appearances-photo Reno Co. Sheriff

RENO COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a reported theft and asking the public for assistance.

Between May 12 and16, a 2006 Beige Ford F-350 dually, license plate 753EAU pulling a 24′ black flatbed PJ Trailer with fenders was stolen from a location southwest of Arlington, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

On the trailer was a 2012 Takeuchi TL250 Track Loader with pallet fork attachment. The Takeuchi has about 350 hours.

Authorities asked anyone with information to please call (620) 694-2735 and speak with Detective Post or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
Case number 2017-5088.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *