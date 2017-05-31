Sheriff asks for help to locate reported stolen Kan. truck, equipment

RENO COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a reported theft and asking the public for assistance.

Between May 12 and16, a 2006 Beige Ford F-350 dually, license plate 753EAU pulling a 24′ black flatbed PJ Trailer with fenders was stolen from a location southwest of Arlington, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

On the trailer was a 2012 Takeuchi TL250 Track Loader with pallet fork attachment. The Takeuchi has about 350 hours.

Authorities asked anyone with information to please call (620) 694-2735 and speak with Detective Post or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Case number 2017-5088.