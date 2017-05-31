Scattered strong to severe storms possible

Scattered strong to severe storms will affect the region through the evening. The strongest activity from central into southeast Kansas will be capable of quarter to golfball size hail and 60 to 70 mph winds, along with pockets of very heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
