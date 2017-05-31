Salina Resistance to hold People’s Town Hall

The Salina Resistance, a self-described grassroots organization associated with the National Indivisible Movement, will hold a People’s Town Hall meeting this Thursday. The meeting will kick off at 7 p.m. at the Ambassador Hotel, located at 1616 West Crawford.

According to an organization press release, the meeting was scheduled during a Congressional work period so representatives would have the opportunity to attend. Sen. Jerry Moran and Congressman Roger Marshall declined the invitation and the organization said they have received no response from Sen. Pat Roberts.

Attendants will have an opportunity to speak with a four-minute time limit. “Anticipated topics include, among others, health care; education; military buildup and costs; agriculture; climate; women’s rights; non-discrimination; economic justice; racial, ethnic, religious diversity; and immigration.”

The event is expected to last until 9 p.m.