Salina man sentenced for child pornography conviction

WICHITA, KAN. – A Salina man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison for distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

David Patrick Newcomer, 35, Salina, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. In his plea, Newcomer admitted that a Wichita police detective was able to download a movie containing child pornography from Newcomer’s computer using a file-sharing program. A forensic examination of Newcomer’s computer identified more than 19,000 images and videos of child pornography.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Wichita Police Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecuted.

