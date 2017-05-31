Salina Central graduate commissioned as second lieutenant

In 2013, Gabrielle S. Briggs graduated from Salina Central High School. According to a Joint Hometown News release, she has now graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a bachelor of science degree and has been commissioned as a second Lieutenant.

“The academy is a four-year military institution of higher learning that develops and inspires new air and space leaders with a vision for the future. Its curriculum provides instruction, education, training and experience in academics, military training, physical and athletic conditioning, and spiritual and ethical development to all cadets.

Cadets graduate with the knowledge, character and skills essential for future career officers in the U.S. Air Force. As new lieutenants, they will go on to serve as pilots, navigators, engineers, maintenance officers or professionals in various technical fields, while other cadets may go on to attend medical or graduate school with special scholarships, or directly to non-rated Air Force-wide assignments.”

Biggs is the daughter of Dauane and Laura Briggs of Salina.