Royals have new bobblehead webpage

Fans Can View Photos of All Official Bobbleheads and Statues since 2002!

KANSAS CITY, MO (May 22, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals are excited to announce a new official “Royals Hall of Fame Bobblehead Gallery.” The Royals began the bobblehead giveaway tradition back in 2002, and for the first time, fans can see a comprehensive photo library in one location! The new webpage, www.royals.com/bobblegallery, shows photos of each bobblehead and statue given away at the gates of Kauffman Stadium, along with the date they were given to fans.