Robert Foulk, of Wichita, 53 passed May 26, 2017 at Via-Christi St. Francis in Wichita. Robert was born March 10, 1964 in Halstead, KS to Raymond and Evelyn (Egbert) Foulk. Robert graduated from Remington High School in Whitewater. Robert and Carolyn Ann Hall Foulk were married in December of 1996 and resided in the Wichita area. Robert worked in law enforcement for over 30 years serving on the police force in Towanda and also as a Sheriff Officer in Butler County, and was a huge Miami Dolphins fan. He is preceded in death by his parents and his fuzzy butt girls C.W. and Princess. Robert is survived by his wife Carolyn of the home, brother Charles Foulk of Potwin, sister Linda Cunningham of McPherson, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2017 1:00 p.m. at Potwin Christian Church in Potwin with burial following service in McGill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday June 2, 2017 6-8 p.m. at Lamb Funeral Home in Whitewater. Memorials in Robert’s name can be made to the Kansas Humane Society of Wichita and can be sent in c/o Lamb Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, KS 67154.