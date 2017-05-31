Downs- Raymond M Beisel , 89 passed away May 31, 2017. He was born April 30, 1928 in Hays, KS to Godfrey and Marie (Major) Beisel. He was a retired barber and game warden.

He is preceded in death by sister, Marie Grabosch and son-in-law, William Armbrister. He is survived by wife, Imogene (Hahn) Beisel, children, Pamela Armbrister of Wichita and Steven (Karol) Beisel of Marysville, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 2 at Downs United Methodist Church from 7:00-8:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Church on Saturday, June 3 at 10:00 a.m. Memorials may be given to the Downs Senior Center in care of Domoney Funeral Home, PO Box 127 Downs, KS 67437.