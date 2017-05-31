Ray (Pete) Lindsay, 94, died May 28, 2017, in Clay Center, KS. He was born on December 5, 1922 in Barry, MO, the son of John Luther and Ida Mary (Knaebel) Lindsay. Ray attended Oskaloosa High School and graduated in 1940. Ray Lindsay and Dorothy Norman were married on January 27, 1944 in Lawrence, KS.

In 1943 Ray joined the Naval Air Corps, receiving his wings and a Commission as an Ensign in 1944. His service training to fly the Piper Cub was in Lawrence. Dorothy’s father’s farm was 15 miles away. Dorothy helped her dad in the hay field. Ray would write a note, tie it to a rock and drop it to Dorothy as he flew over the hay field (love is great). In 1945, Ray was assigned to Air Group VF 15 as a replacement fighter pilot flying the F6F Hell Cat off aircraft carriers. He was honorably discharged in November 1945.

After Ray’s discharge, he farmed for four years. In 1949, he joined the Kansas Highway Patrol and served 28 ½ years. He then served as Municipal Judge for Clay Center for seven years. Ray and Dorothy Lindsay were avid square dancers, helping many learn square dancing. They danced in Kansas towns and went to the state square dance conventions many years. They enjoyed square dancing for 25 years, meeting and becoming friends with many wonderful people.

The Lindsay’s have four children: Evelyn and Rodney Hogg, of Scott City; Kenneth and Sally Lindsay, of McPherson; Michael and Ellen Lindsay, of Windsor CO; and Chris and Kim Lindsay, of Woodland WA. They have eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grand-children, and one great-great-grandchild.

Memorial Services will be held Monday, June 5, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center.

Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 4 from 2-5 PM at the First Presbyterian Church.

Memorials to the First Presbyterian Church or The Salvation Army in care of Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center.