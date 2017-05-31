The Salina Post

Police: Kansas man jailed for alleged kidnapping, burglary

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on kidnapping and other charges.

Just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Wamego Police Department received a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Chestnut Street, according to a media release.

Officers and Deputies arrived in the area and located a residence which had been struck by gun fire. Officers checked the occupants of the residence and found no one was injured.

Investigators from the KBI, KHP, Wamego Police and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department went to a residence in the 1800 block of Marsha Lane in Wamego and took David Rojas, 31, into custody.

He faces charges including aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and aggravated burglary. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident.

