Police: Kansas man dies in accident at plastic plant

OSAGE COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident Wednesday in Osage County.

Just after 3 a.m., first responders were dispatched the Orbis Plastic plant, 515 S. 5th Street in Osage City after report of a work-related fatality accident, according to a media release from police.

First responders found Ruben Guadlaupe Chavira, 53, Topeka, had died when a forklift he was operating pinned him against other equipment.

A co-employee of the plant discovered the accident.

The Coroner office responded to the scene for investigation and to make the official pronouncement of death.

Orbis, OSHA, and the Coroner’s office will conduct further investigations.

Mr. Chavira was employed as a “Press Operator and Backup Grinder and had worked at Orbis since 2014.