Police ask for help to identify suspect in Kansas motel robberies

SEDGWICK COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a series of robberies and asking the public for help to identify a suspect.

On Saturday, the Extended Stay America Hotel in the 9400 block of east Corporate Hills Drive was robbed and on Monday, the Days Inn Hotel in the 7300 block of east Kellogg was robbed.

The suspect is a slender, light skinned black male in his 20’s. He was armed with a handgun in the Days Inn robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.