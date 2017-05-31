New guidebook shares 4,500 places to visit in Kansas

INMAN–Co-authors Marci Penner and WenDee Rowe spent four years traveling to every one of the 626 incorporated cities in Kansas in addition to visiting several hundred spots in the country. The result is The Kansas Guidebook 2 for Explorers, a project of the Inman-based Kansas Sampler Foundation.

The 480-page, coil-bound book weighs over two pounds and is chock full of information that will keep Kansas road trip enthusiasts busy for quite a long time. Along with 4,500 entries that provide descriptions, directions, hours, and contact information, there are also more than 1,600 color pictures. Rowe says, “Many people will be interested in the 843 restaurants, cafes, drive-ins, and soda fountains.”

The book is designed to help achieve the mission of the Kansas Sampler Foundation which is to preserve and sustain rural culture. Penner says, “Though the book reads like a travel guide, it’s intended to help people get to know the state and learn about towns of every size.” Among the diverse entries, guidebook users will find historic bridges, beautiful statues, specialty shops, quirky sites, little known points-of-interest, cemetery finds, and back road scenic drives statewide. Rowe said, “There really is something for everyone whether you are looking for outdoor sites or ways to get to know a town. The more a person interacts with the locals the more special a road trip can become.”

To find retail stores that carry the book or to order online, go to kansassampler.org.