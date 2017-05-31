Kansas woman dies in 3-vehicle crash

DICKINSON COUNTY- A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 7p.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Infinity QX driven by Ron R. Larsen II, 32, Enid, OK., was southbound on U.S. 77.

The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 56 and collided with a westbound 2001 Buick Century driven by Ellen F. Granzow, 54, Herington, that was just entering the intersection.

The collision caused the Buick to enter a private yard.

The Infinity continued southbound and collided head-on with a 2011 Nissan Murano driven by Lori L. Fruechting, 55. Marion, which was stopped at a stop sign.

Granzow and Larsen were transported to the hospital in Herrington where she died.

Fruechting was not injured. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

