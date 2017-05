HODGEMAN COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Tuesday in Hodgeman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Polaris ATV driven by Jeffrey C. Hahn, 55, Hanston, was traveling just east of 230th Ave and W road ten miles north and two miles east of Hanston. The ATV traveled down and embankment and rolled.

Hahn was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Beckwith Mortuary. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.