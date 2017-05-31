Kan. man accused of child endangerment captured at Walmart in So. Dakota

JACKSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child endangerment and other charges.

Just after 10p.m. Tuesday, police captured Michael Dorsch, 31, Horton, in a Sioux Falls, South Dakota Walmart store where he was hiding, according to a media release.

Dorsch is wanted on an outstanding Jackson County Kansas warrant for aggravated battery and child endangerment in connection with the alleged battery of a woman on the evening of May 4th, 2017 near Mayetta.

A manhunt ensued for Dorsch that evening.

Dorsch is believed to have been living in the Sisseton, South Dakota area some 160 miles north of Sioux Falls.

The arrest was a cooperative effort between the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.