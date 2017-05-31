K-State’s First Three Football Game Times Announced

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Highlighted by consecutive home games to open the season and a trip to Vanderbilt in week three, game times and television designations for Kansas State’s first three football games were announced by the Big 12 Conference and its television partners Wednesday afternoon.

K-State, which is opening the season with consecutive home games for the first time since 2013, kicks off the 2017 campaign against Central Arkansas at 6:10 p.m., in a game broadcast world-wide on K-StateHD.TV. For ordering information, log on to www.k-statehd.tv and click on the “Subscribe Now” button.

The following week, September 9, the Wildcats host Charlotte at 11 a.m., and the game will be aired by FSN. It marks the fourth-straight year Kansas State will play a member of Conference USA with three of those contests being played in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The Wildcats then travel to Nashville, Tennessee, on September 16, to face Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m., in a game televised nationally by ESPNU. It is the first meeting between the Wildcats and Commodores since 1984 and the Wildcats’ first trip to an SEC opponent since playing at Auburn in 2007.

As in years past, all remaining Big 12 game times and television information will be selected on a 12- or six-day basis throughout the season.

Season tickets for the seven-game home slate in 2017 are on sale now through the K-State Athletics Ticket office online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum. Public single-game tickets will go on sale beginning June 19 exclusively for Ahearn Fund members, to all fans online only on June 20 and over the phone on June 21.

Television Selections for First Three K-State Football Games

Date Opponent TV Time (CT)

Sept. 2 Central Arkansas K-StateHD.TV 6:10 p.m.

Sept. 9 Charlotte FSN 11 a.m.

Sept. 16 at Vanderbilt ESPNU 6:30 p.m.