Jean Louise (Oelke) Aumiller, originally of Hoxie, Kansas, passed away on May 29, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center ICU in Hays, Kansas. Jean was born on December 6, 1948, the third child of George Ludwig and Ferma Jean (Fox) Oelke on the W.A. Oelke Farm. She was baptized when she was born and became a child of God, believing in the Holy Bible and Christian way of life.

Jean attended the country school located near the family farm, transferring to Hoxie Grade School. There she was an active member of 4-H doing projects like sewing, cooking, and woodworking all while helping with routine chores on the farm. Jean did not graduate from Hoxie High School. Instead, at an early age, she elected to join the Job Corps and received her G.E.D. at Marquette, Michigan. She aspired to become an architect, but fell just short of her degree. She returned to Hoxie with her unborn son which she named Robert Gene Oelke.

Jean met, fell in love, and married Winslow Audell Aumiller on March 8, 1969. Unto this union, George Glenn Aumiller was born bearing the names of both Grandpas. Upon her death, Jean and Elery were married on earth over 48 years. As husband and wife, they instilled the values of a hard work ethic, importance of family and belief in God in both sons.

As we look back and remember Jean, there are many words that come to mind like: smiling, caring, humble, honest, grateful, nurturing and compassionate. The common thread that ties all these words together can be summarized in one “heart”. Jean was gifted. Her heart did not know immorality. How many times have we said or heard another say “that woman has the biggest heart”; “she is just the sweetest person” or “Jean will do anything for anyone”. As we remember and think of Jean today, let us do as she would do, reach out to each other in kindness from our heart(s).

Jean is survived by her husband Winslow “Elery” Aumiller of Russell, Kansas; sons, Robert Gene Oelke and wife Sandy of Russell, and George Glenn Aumiller of Wakeeney; brothers, William Oelke, Louis Oelke and wife Deborah all of Emporia, Bruce Oelke and wife Gloria of Garner, North Carolina; sisters, Linda Schoenthaler and husband Kenneth of Ogallah; grandchildren, Jessica (Oelke) Clayton and husband Ray, Gabriel Allen, Travis Allen and Kristina Allen; great-grandchildren, Malik and Mikah Clayton, Anthony and Brantley Allen; and brother-in law, John Harward.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George L. and Ferma Jean Oelke, and sisters, Thresa Mong, Lorrane Harward, and Minnie Mong.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hoxie, Kansas. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. -6:00 P.M. on Friday June 2, 2017 at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie. There will be a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Jean L. Aumiller Memorial Fund to be used for funeral expenses and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. Condolences may be left for the family at www.mickeyfuneral.com