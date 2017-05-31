Game times announced for four football games

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference released the early television broadcast assignments for the 2017 college football season, with Kansas being tabbed for live broadcasts in each of its first three games plus its Nov. 11 matchup with Texas.

Kansas, playing under third-year head coach David Beaty , will open the 2017 football season with a home game versus Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The KU-SEMO game will be broadcast live on the Jayhawk Network in the state of Kansas and the Kansas City metro area and is available outside of the state lines to a national audience on ESPN3. More information on the Jayhawk Network (JTV) and its affiliates is available at KUAthletics.com/TV.

The Jayhawks will host Central Michigan in their second contest of the season on Saturday, Sept. 9. KU-CMU will be televised on Fox Sports Net (FSN) with kickoff slated for 3 p.m.

Additionally, the Jayhawks have a road game at Ohio the third week of the season and the Mid-American Conference designated it for a 1 p.m. start time with a broadcast on ESPN3.

The Nov. 11 matchup at Texas has been set for 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network (LHN) and JTV.

Kansas made two appearances on FSN in 2016 and one on JTV. KU was featured on FOX Sports 1 in five of its 2016 games, ESPNU in two games, ESPN2 for one game and kicked off one time on a split ABC/ESPN2 window.

Following nonconference play, five Big 12 rivals will visit Lawrence, including West Virginia (Sept. 23/Jayhawks for a Cure), Texas Tech (Oct. 7/Homecoming, K-Club Weekend), Kansas State (Oct. 28/Sunflower Showdown), Baylor (Nov. 4/Salute to Service) and Oklahoma (Nov. 18/Senior Day, Youth Football Day).

Kansas Athletics is offering a Pick 3 Flex Pack ticket package for Jayhawk football games for the 2017 season. As part of the Pick 3 Flex Pack offer, fans have the chance to pick any three home games on the 2017 schedule for one low price. Select a Tier 1 ticket for any three home games for $180 or a Tier 2 ticket to any three home games for just $150. Flex Packs will be available for purchase to the general public starting Thursday, June 1.

Season tickets for the seven-game home schedule are now on sale for as low as $110. Single game tickets will be available starting August 1.

For additional information regarding Kansas football tickets contact the Kansas Sales Team by calling 800-34-HAWKS or in-person at the Allen Fieldhouse ticket office. Tickets can also be purchased via KUTickets.com.

Kansas Athletics will also be offering group discounts and unique fan experiences to Kansas football games for any group, business or organization of 15+. To inquire about bringing your group to Memorial Stadium, please contact the Group Sales Department at 785-864-6221 or dpaul@kuathletics.com.

2017 Kansas Football Schedule

Date Opponent Time TV Sept. 2 SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 6 p.m. JTV Sept. 9 CENTRAL MICHIGAN 3 p.m. FSN (Family Weekend/Band Day) Sept. 16 at Ohio 1 p.m. ESPN3 Sept. 23 WEST VIRGINIA* TBA TBA (Jayhawks for a Cure) Oct. 7 TEXAS TECH* TBA TBA (Homecoming/K Club Weekend) Oct. 14 at Iowa State* TBA TBA Oct. 21 at TCU* TBA TBA Oct. 28 KANSAS STATE* TBA TBA (Sunflower Showdown) Nov. 4 BAYLOR* TBA TBA (Salute to Service) Nov. 11 at Texas* 5 p.m. LHN/JTV Nov. 18 OKLAHOMA* TBA TBA (Senior Day/Youth Football Day) Nov. 25 at Oklahoma State* TBA TBA

Home games in ALL CAPS

* – Big 12 Conference game.

All times are Central