Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

Bosco

Breed Pointer/Mix

Age 6 years 21 days

Gender Male

Size Large

Color White/Black

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Large Dog Kennel

Intake Date 5/10/2017

Adoption Price $100.00

Buddy

Breed Domestic Longhair/Mix

Age 12 years 5 months 11 days

Gender Male

Size Large

Color White

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Petco

Intake Date 5/26/2017

Adoption Price $10.00

Capone

Breed Retriever, Labrador/Mix

Age 3 years 1 month 3 days

Gender Male

Size Medium

Color Black

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Large Dog Kennel

Intake Date 5/17/2017

Adoption Price $100.00

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.