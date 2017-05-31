Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

The Salina Post

Bosco

Bosco

Breed Pointer/Mix
Age 6 years 21 days
Gender Male
Size Large
Color White/Black
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 5/10/2017
Adoption Price $100.00

 

Buddy

Buddy

Breed Domestic Longhair/Mix
Age 12 years 5 months 11 days
Gender Male
Size Large
Color White
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Petco
Intake Date 5/26/2017
Adoption Price $10.00

 

Capone

Capone

Breed Retriever, Labrador/Mix
Age 3 years 1 month 3 days
Gender Male
Size Medium
Color Black
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 5/17/2017
Adoption Price $100.00

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

salinaadoptable

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

