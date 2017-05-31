Downtown development update

Downtown improvements continue to move forward, according to a Salina Downtown, Inc. newsletter.

HDR, Inc. hosted two public meetings and conducted two public surveys to “define the needs and wants of what the community of Salina wished for their downtown.” Those results have been published and can be viewed at http://www.salina-ks.gov/featured/?FeedID=1783

According to the newsletter, some of the “big topics” include:

Bricks/Pavers/Patterns

Bicycle Racks

Trees

Irrigation

Overhead Structures (rehab vs. existing)

Gateway Entrances

Plazas

Planters

Traffic Signals

Traffic signals were a major part of the counts and the survey results. “The tentative plan will be to remove the traffic signals at Elm and Santa Fe and Seventh and Iron. The lights on Seventh and Iron will be refurbished and will move to Santa Fe and Ash and replace the old ones at that intersection.”

According to officials, the design phase is planned to conclude in fall of this year with construction bidding beginning in December. They hope to have construction start by spring of 2018.