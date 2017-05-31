Convicted Kansas arsonist arrested on drug charge

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after chase and arrest.

Just before 2:30 Wednesday, officers from the Great Bend Police Department made contact with a subject later identified as 20-year old Dakota Green in the 2300 block of Washington Street.

When officers tried to talk to him, they observed him pull a pipe out of his pocket, which appeared to be some sort of drug paraphernalia.

When officers attempted to detain him for the drug paraphernalia, he twisted away from them and ran. During this short struggle, one of the officers received a minor injury to their hand.

A short foot chase ensued, and the subject suddenly stopped, faced them, and pulled the hood of his sweatshirt over his head.

He then growled at the officers and assumed a fighting stance. At this point, the officers gave him verbal commands to get on the ground and stop resisting arrest, but he refused. One of the officers then deployed a Taser on the subject and he was taken into custody without further incident.

After Green was taken into custody and searched, officers found a small baggie of marijuana on his person and discovered that he had an outstanding probation violation warrant from Pawnee County, stemming from a felony arson charge.

Green was taken to the Barton County Jail and was booked on recommended charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Interference with Law Enforcement, as well as the outstanding warrant.

He has previous convictions for arson and criminal trespass, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.