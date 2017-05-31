Church holds fundraiser for local on transplant list

The Immanuel Lutheran Church is holding a fundraiser for Henry Diehl this Sunday. According to Pastor Kent Happel, Diehl was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis in 1995 and has recently been put on the liver transplant list.

Diehl is active in the Salina community and the Immanuel Lutheran Church. He is a storm spotter, volunteer firefighter and trainer for the Brookville Fire Department. “If anyone is in need, Henry is usually one of the first to be trying to figure out how to help,” Pastor Kent said.

Henry was diagnosed in 1995 with PSC, which is a liver disease. His condition has continued to worsen over the years and now he requires a transplant. The fundraiser will help cover the added costs of a room and food as he will have to stay in Kansas City for two months following the transplant.

The fundraiser will be held on June 4 through 7 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, located at 255 South Seventh. “The menu includes: smoked pulled pork, unsmoked brisket, green beans, baked beans, coleslaw and cookies and the cost is a free will offering. Takeouts are also available.”