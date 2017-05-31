Chinese animal vaccine company to add labs, offices in Kansas

MANHATTAN– The largest animal vaccine company in China announced May 31 that it will open a research lab and offices in the Kansas State University Office Park, located on the north side of campus.

Officials for Jinyu Bio-technology Co., LTD, said that this is the first time that the company has established facilities in the United States. The company will focus its work on the research and design of vaccines for swine and cattle, as well as developing educational materials for Chinese companies and veterinarians.

“When university-focused companies like Jinyu Bio-technology locate adjacent to K-State’s campus, partnerships develop with faculty expertise and research to promote real-world application and discovery,” said Greg Willems, KSU Foundation president and chief executive officer. “The K-State Office Park advances opportunity for these current and future collaborations to boldly move K-State and the needs of a global community forward.”

Jinyu plans to employ 4-6 scientists. The company has researched the Manhattan location for nearly two years and was drawn to its connection with the region known as the KC Animal Health Corridor.

“The KC Animal Health Corridor’s international reputation is a strategic advantage for more and more animal health companies,” said Kimberly Young, president of the KC Animal Health Corridor. “We are thrilled to welcome Jinyu to our Corridor community and look forward to the company’s leadership and effort.”

The Corridor is anchored by Manhattan, Kan. in the west and Columbia, Mo. in the east. The region is home to more than 300 animal health companies, accounting for more than half of the sales generated annually by the global animal health industry.

Jinyu Chairman Chongyu Zhang said the company’s decision was based on a belief that Manhattan and Kansas State University are “in the forefront of animal health research that is relevant to Chinese animal agriculture and the world.”

“Manhattan is the home to many world renowned scientists in the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Biosecurity Research Institute, and the future National Bio and Agro-defense Facility,” he said.

Zhang added that Jinyu is growing quickly internationally and is “looking forward to developing long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with partners in the region.” The company may add manufacturing facilities in the future.

“The addition of Jinyu Bio-technology to the KC Animal Health Corridor is truly a partnership of innovation and expertise,” said Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave. “We, as a state, must continue to engage excellent biotech companies like Jinyu, as Kansas continues to become one of the leading locations for bioscience in the nation.”

Many organizations played a key role in attracting Jinyu to the region, namely the State of Kansas; Kansas Department of Commerce; City of Manhattan; Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce; Kansas State University; Kansas State University Institute for Commercialization; KSU Foundation; Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine; the Kansas State University US-China Center for Animal Health; the Kansas City Area Development Council; and the KC Animal Health Corridor.

“Jinyu has state of the art pilot production and manufacturing facilities, strong financial support for research and development and great market penetration in China,” said Jishu Shi, director of the U.S.-China Center for Animal Health at Kansas State University. “This partnership is the first (for K-State) with a Chinese animal health company. It will accelerate the commercialization of novel discovery and development ideas generated by K-State scientists.”

Tammy Beckham, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, said the agreement supports the university’s interest in research and development of biopharmaceuticals.

“In addition, Jinyu’s expansion to Manhattan will help support economic development through the addition of jobs and partnerships,” she said. “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Jinyu to the State of Kansas and look forward to a long and robust partnership.”

Peter Dorhout, vice president for research, said the university’s strength in animal health research helps to attract large companies to the region and contributes to what amounted to $882 million of economic impact in Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties in fiscal year 2015.

“Partnerships in animal health in particular help university and industry researchers inhabit the cutting edge,” he said. “Protecting animal health requires adapting to changing global circumstances, and we want to ensure that our researchers and students are prepared to contribute and to help industry address urgent needs.”

Dorhout added that the partnership further advances the university’s goal to become a top 50 public research university by 2025.

“K-State’s 2025 strategic plan encourages us not only to create a culture of excellence that results in increased research activities, but also to fully engage with people and build necessary infrastructure,” he said. “We are working to ensure that K-State innovations are applied to improve global food security, bio-agro defense, animal and human health, and more.

He added: “Engagement is part of our land-grant heritage, so our attention to this area isn’t new, but 2025 infused new energy into these efforts. Industry partnerships also enhance the opportunities we can offer to our students through involving undergraduate and graduate students in individual research projects as well as internships and full-time employment opportunities.”

Lyle Butler, president of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, hailed Jinyu’s announcement as another success story for the City of Manhattan and the KC Animal Health Corridor.

“Our partnerships with the university family, the State of Kansas and the Animal Health Corridor were critical in attracting Jinyu to the state,” Butler said.

“Jinyu’s decision to locate in Manhattan is yet another example of the successes that can come from our shared university/community economic development strategy to attract high-pay, knowledge-based jobs and grow the regional economy through the leverage of Kansas State University’s research and talent.”

Jinyu’s Manhattan operations will be located in Phase II of the K-State Office Park, which is scheduled to break ground in July. The company will begin operations in 2018.