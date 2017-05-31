Calvin Leroy Koch, 80, of Alden, died Monday, May 29, 2017, at Presbyterian Manor, Sterling. Calvin was born July 14, 1936, in rural Alden the son of Elmer and Rosa Schurr Koch. Calvin graduated from Alden High School with the class of 1954 and went on to attend Sterling College. He was in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Calvin was a member of the United Methodist Church, Alden Pride Committee member and a 4-H leader all of Alden. On August 3, 1958 he married Marcelline Snider in Lyons, Kansas. She passed away on June 3, 2012. He is survived by; sons, Tim and Tina Koch of Alden, KS, Todd and Jill Koch of Lawrence, KS; daughter Sheri Cunningham of Hutchinson, KS; 11 grandchildren, Joshua Cunningham, Fletcher, Riley, Calvin, Satchel and Sinclaire Koch, Ginger and Koehn Herbert, Blade Anderson; 5 great grandchildren, Rayden, Rya and Skylar Cunningham, Taran and Kennedy Probst; Nieces, Sheila Estico, San Antonio, TX., Diedre Richardson, Brownell, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Melba Burns. Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, June 2, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Alden, Kansas with Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling. Burial will be in Raymond Hilltop Cemetery, Raymond. Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church, Alden in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.