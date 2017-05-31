Andrea Hudy to receive NSCA Impact Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – University of Kansas Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Performance Andrea Hudy will receive the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Impact Award at the NSCA National Conference, July 12-15, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Handed out since 1997, the NSCA Impact Award is given to an individual whose career has greatly contributed to the advancement of the national or international strength and conditioning or fitness industries. Hudy was selected for the honor by the NSCA Board of Directors.

“It is an honor to be selected as the recipient of the 2017 NSCA Impact Award,” said Hudy, MA, CSCS*D, USAW, RSCC*D. “As someone who has cultivated the craft from the influence and example of so many great coaches, researchers and mentors, it is overwhelming and humbling to be recognized with this distinction.”

Hudy, who joined the KU staff in September 2004, handles the strength and conditioning responsibilities for the KU men’s basketball team and oversees the Anderson Strength and Conditioning Complex for all KU sports.

In January 2013, Hudy was named the National College Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year by the NSCA for her dedication to improving athletic performance with safe and effective science-based programs. In summer of 2014, her first book, Power Positions, was published with the potential for more books in the future.

Including the 20 Jayhawks who have been drafted in the National Basketball Association, she has worked with 40 former student-athletes who went on to play in the NBA and 21 WNBA players.

In addition to her success in developing collegiate athletes into professionals, Hudy has helped Kansas student-athletes stay on the cutting edge of performance training. In the summer of 2012, Kansas became a signature school for the EliteForm training system, which integrates technology into workout sessions. KU was also the first to use the SpartaTrac system to optimize players’ individual strength programs to improve performance and decrease chance of injury.

“The University of Kansas and Kansas Athletics’ continued support for the advancement of technology and research in sport performance has been the means of advocacy, vigor and stamina in our ceaseless pursuit of knowledge and best practices,” Hudy said.

Hudy came to Kansas after nine-plus years at the University of Connecticut, where she worked closely with the Huskies’ national champion men’s and women’s basketball teams. In all, Hudy was part of eight national championship teams while at UConn – two men’s basketball, five women’s basketball and one men’s soccer.

A native of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, Hudy was a four-year letterwinner in volleyball at Maryland where she graduated in 1994. Her freshman season at Maryland, she was a member of the 1990 Atlantic Coast Conference volleyball championship team.

Hudy earned her bachelor of science degree in kinesiology at Maryland and her masters of art and sport biomechanics degree from Connecticut. She is currently pursuing her MBA at KU. Additionally, she is a certified strength and conditioning specialist by the NSCA and a USAW Level I Coach.