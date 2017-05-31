A ride with the Express Clydesdales



Towering at nearly six-feet-tall at the shoulder, the Express Clydesdales provided a spectacle and a carriage ride this afternoon. The Clydesdales will compete in the Bennington Rodeo tomorrow night, but the troop stopped by the Central Mall today, giving Salinans a sneak peak.

Express Clydesdales works with Express Employment Professionals to “help people find jobs and provide workforce solutions to businesses.” The horses and staff travel all over North America, putting on events for Children’s Miracle Network and other non-profits.

According to Jamie Blissenbach, an Express team member, the Express Clydesdale’s color makes them more special than just their size. Only ten percent of Clydesdales are black. A hitch of two towering, black Clydesdales gave visitors a carriage ride and a third provided a photo opportunity.

“Most Clydesdales are brown or beige, like the Budweiser Clydesdales,” Blissenbach said. “These are a little more special because they are black and only about ten percent of the breed is black.”

The Bennington Rodeo will be open tomorrow through June 3, but the Express Clydesdales will only be there tomorrow night.