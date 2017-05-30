Woman locates stolen vehicle at general store, three arrests made

Three arrests were made over the weekend after a Salina man reported his sport utility vehicle stolen from his driveway.

According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the 68-year-old victim went to bed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday with his 2005 Ford Explorer parked in the driveway of his residence on the 600 block of Harold. His daughter-in-law notified authorities around 10 a.m. that the vehicle was stolen.

The daughter-in-law was driving around town just before 1 p.m. that day when she spotted the Explorer at Casey’s General Store on North Ohio. Capt. Forrester said that she made contact with the occupants, who fled before police arrived.

Capt. Forrester said that officers located the suspects shortly after at a townhouse on the 1300 block of East North. A bag containing drug paraphernalia was found in the SUV.

Police made three arrests during the investigation. Justice Ratcliff, 19, was arrested for possession of a stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.; Austin Werner, 19, for conspiracy to commit felony theft and felony obstruction; Kylie Geske, 19, for felony theft.