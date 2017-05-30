USGS: Another small earthquake reported in Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY – Another small earthquake hit Kansas Monday. The quake at 11:45p.m. measured a magnitude 2.5 and was centered approximately 10 miles west of Belle Plaine in Sumner County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey

This is the ninth quake in Kansas this month and the third in Sumner County in the past five days.

An earthquake on Sunday afternoon and Thursday night measured 2.6, according to the USGS.

A 2.8 magnitude quake hit near Mankato in Jewell County on May 23. A 3.4 quake was reported in the same area on Saturday, May 20.

A pair of small earthquakes were reported in Harper County early Friday, May 19. A 2.7 magnitude quake hit 10 miles northwest of Conway Springs on May 10.

The agency reported a 3.5 magnitude quake in Harper County on May 5.

The USGS recorded nearly a dozen Kansas earthquakes in April, seven in March and six in February. They measured from 2.5. to 3.3.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Monday’s quake, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.