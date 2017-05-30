The Latest: Kansas Senate rejects bigger school finance plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debates over raising taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional money for public schools (all times local):

7:43 p.m.

Republican legislators in Kansas have blocked a Democratic leader’s attempt to nearly double the size of a plan increasing state spending on public schools.

The Senate was debating a plan Tuesday to phase in an increase of roughly $230 million over two years in response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in March that education funding is inadequate.

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley proposed phasing in a $420 million increase over two years. The Topeka Democrat argued that the smaller plan would not satisfy the court.

But the Senate voted 23-16 against Hensley’s amendment to the bill. Most Republicans voted no.

Senate Majority Leader and Overland Park Republican Jim Denning noted that the court did not say how much funding must increase. It’s now about $4 billion a year.