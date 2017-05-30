School zones enforced for summer activities

USD 305 activities for Summer 2017 include:

⦁ Summer school at: Cottonwood Elementary, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., from Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 30;

⦁ Extended school year for special education at Coronado Elementary, Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., from Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 29;

⦁ Summer school at Lakewood Middle School, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., from Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, June 30.

During these time periods, the reduced speed school zones around Coronado Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary will be enforced. Flashing lights on reduced speed school zone signs will be activated during the morning and noon periods at Cottonwood Elementary and all periods at Coronado Elementary to remind drivers of the reduced speed zones.

The remainder of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will not be enforced and the flashing lights on the signs have been deactivated until the 2017-2018 school year begins in August.