Royals select Eric Skoglund from Omaha; place Danny Duffy on D.L.

KANSAS CITY, MO (May 30, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have selected left-handed pitcher Eric Skoglund (pronounced:skOH-glund) from Omaha (AAA). Skoglund (#53) will make his Major League debut tonight as the starting pitcher against the Detroit Tigers at 7:15 p.m. In a corresponding roster move, left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain. Duffy’s D.L. stint is retroactive to yesterday (May 29), with an eligible to return date of June 8.

Skoglund, 24, has made nine minor league starts this season, including eight with Omaha, posting a 2-3 record with a 4.40 ERA, collecting 41 strikeouts in 47.0 innings. He recorded a season-high nine strikeouts on May 22, his most recent outing, taking a no-decision against Reno.