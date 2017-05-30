Police investigate vandalism at Kansas park restroom

BUTLER COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are offering a cash reward for information in a case of vandalism.

On Friday May 12, officers with the El Dorado Police Department were dispatched to the ball diamond restrooms at Central Park, 200 N. Griffith, for a report of criminal damage to property, according to a social media report.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that sometime over the past 24 hrs. someone entered and damaged the restrooms.

If anyone has information about this crime or information about other crimes, please contact Crime Stoppers at (316) 321-1080 or submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers email at eldoradocrimestoppers@eldoks.com. Remember your information is anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.