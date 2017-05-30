The Salina Post

Police ID 5th victim found slain near KC walking, biking trail

Hardin-photo Mo. Dept. of Corrections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say the death of a 31-year-old man near a walking and biking trail is being investigated as a homicide.

The body of Chase Hardin was found Monday morning along the Harry Wiggins Trolley Track Trail in south Kansas City.

The discovery comes less than two weeks after police said they were investigating similarities between four other homicides along another trail that stretches from south Kansas City to Olathe, Kansas. All the victims were male, ages 54 to 67. Three were walking their dogs. The Kansas City Star reports ) that the FBI has joined the investigation into those deaths.

Police said no evidence exists to link the four deaths. And spokeswoman Stacey Graves says there is no evidence Monday’s death is related to the four earlier deaths.

Hardin had been convicted of burglary, felony possession of controlled substances and theft, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

 

